'Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice Erupts Over Cheating Rumors About Her

Facebook/RealHousewivesofNewJersey/ Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice lost her cool on Wednesday after learning that there's been an ongoing rumor about her cheating on her husband Joe, who is currently behind bars. The rumor reportedly started with Kim DePaola, who claimed that Giudice had rekindled old flames while out at clubs.

Titled "Walking on Broken Glass," the Wednesday episode saw Giudice hit the roof over dinner in a restaurant to the point of throwing a drinking glass against the wall. "I'm f***ing fuming right now. It's not f***ing true, said the 45-year-old housewife when she learned that DePaola had been spreading lies about her.

Giudice was also mad about Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania's participation in DePaola's Porsche fashion show. Both housewives agreed to support the show by parading the catwalk. "I can't believe that f***ing b**ch said that, and I can't believe they are supporting her. I think I need to go there and confront this f***ing b*tch," she said.

Defending herself, Flicker said the show was organized to raise funds after DePaola's son's best friend and another young man were shot and burned in DePaola's car. Flicker told Giudice that the boys were close to DePaola, so she had decided to support her show.

Despite Flicker's explanation, Giudice remained firm that she will not be going to the show, saying that DePaola had also previously falsely accused her husband Joe of cheating on her. She also said that DePaola had done terrible things to her and her family, so there is no point in supporting her.

Meanwhile, Giudice's one-time enemy Danielle Staub told in a recent interview that the infidelity rumors about Giudice aren't true. "As for those rumors, they are absolutely 100% not true," she said. Giudice previously called Flicker a "prostitution whore," but the two have mended their friendship just recently.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" will return next week on Bravo.