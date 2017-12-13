'Real Housewives of Orange County' Shannon Beador Wants Ex To Pay For Her Legal Fees

Bravo TV "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador demands that her estranged husband David Beador shoulder the expenses for their divorce.

Reports revealed that "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star believes that her soon-to-be ex-husband was dishonest about his earnings, which is why she is requesting the court to issue an order for him to shell out $25,000 to pay for a forensic expert.

According to The Blast, the reality star believes that David earned $1,794,315 as of late October this year based on the financial statements of the Beador Construction Company. David denied the claims, which is why Shannon wants a forensic accountant to investigate how much her estranged husband really earned for the year.

Based on the court documents that Shannon filed on Dec. 4, David could be capable of funding her lawyer's fees. She also mentioned that the amount that she requested was just enough based on David's income since he earns five times more than what she gets.

The request was filed after Shannon reportedly got what she wanted, according to a source who spoke to RadarOnline. The source claimed that David agreed to give her everything to avoid further conflicts.

"David agreed to give her exactly what she wanted because he just wants this to be done and they both want to make this as easy as possible on their kids," the source who claimed to be a friend of the Beador couple stated.

Shannon officially filed for divorce early this month, but E! News claimed that the couple was already separating back in October.

A source reportedly told the publication that their 17-year marriage became miserable for Shannon for a long time. "David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health," the source also claimed.

The estranged Beador couple has three daughters, including 16-year-old Sophie and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.