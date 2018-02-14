Reuters/Regis Duvignau Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar reacts during the match against Toulouse, Feb. 10, 2018.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo Vieira has decided to stir things up as they get ready for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup against Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday.

In an interview with Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, Marcelo claimed that Brazilian forward Neymar would eventually return to La Liga and join Real Madrid.

"I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day," Marcelo said during an interview with Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday, via Marca.

"Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure. It would be great if he came to Real Madrid. In my opinion, the great players have to play at this club," he continued.

Neymar has been under the microscope since he arrived from Barcelona last summer, and much has already been said about his rocky relationship with striker Edinson Cavani. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil captain Thiago Silva recently downplayed the rumors surrounding Neymar.

"I can't say, but I hope that Neymar stays with us," Silva said when he was asked if Neymar would leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, via Spanish sport daily Diario AS.

"I think that he is very happy here with us, he has an important place in the dressing room. I have heard many people saying that the dressing room is divided, but it's the complete opposite," he added.

Well, Real Madrid will likely have to beat Paris Saint-Germain first if they want to convince Neymar to join them in the offseason.

Los Blancos rarely head into a match as the underdog, but they have played poorly throughout the season. They would have avoided Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 if they had secured the top spot in their group during the group stages of the competition.