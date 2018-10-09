Rebirth of Jerusalem-Based Christianity Will Be Greater Than Protestant Reformation, Ministry Says

(Screenshot: YouTube/GOD TV) Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem held annually in Israel.

The Christian ministry behind the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem has prophesied that an event "greater than the Protestant Reformation" is coming to the land of Jesus' birth.

Eagles' Wings Ministries, which put together the annual prayer in Israel's capital on Sunday, expressed its gratitude to the nation of Israel for "allowing Christians to be Christians."

The Rev. Robert Stearns, founder and executive director of Eagles' Wings Ministries, said Christians around the world need to "raise [their] voice for sake of Zion."

"We are calling Christians not just to connect with the land of the Bible, but to be a part of its future," he added, according to Breaking Israel News.

Speaking at the prayer event, Stearns told the Jewish people: "Today, from the nations, we come home to Jerusalem. We will never leave you again. We will never forget you. We will prioritize you daily, defenders of Jerusalem. We, your sons from afar have come home to marry Jerusalem."

What is more, he prophesied that "we will witness a great reformation in the Church — the rebirth of Jerusalem-based Christianity."

"It will be greater than the impact of the Protestant Reformation," he added.

GodTV.com said that the gathering on Sunday on the Haas Promenade that overlooks the Old City was streamed live to 90 million people in 22 nations. Beside Stearns, singers, dancers, and a gospel group lead the worship.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office MK Michael Oren thanked the Christians for participating.

"You are my inspiration," Oren said. "Today we stand together to defend our common history, to defend this country in the name of my government I thank you all."

Rabbi Marc Schneier, founder and president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, described the gathering as "miraculous."

"For 2,000 years, Jews suffered from Christian persecution: the Crusades, inquisitions, deafening silence and moral laryngitis of the Church while millions of Jews were murdered in the Holocaust," Schneier said.

"This is a miraculous gathering," the rabbi added. "Because we are celebrating the reconciliation of our two faith communities."

He added that reconciliation efforts are ongoing between Jews and Muslims over the state of Israel.

"Muslim nations are beginning to reach out for support," he said, noting that the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan has "demonstrated support and advocacy for [the] state of Israel."

The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem took place about a week following the Feast of Tabernacles, which drew close to 7,000 evangelicals from over 100 different countries to the celebrations.

Participants at the event, such as Pastor Eliana Cabral, a U.S. citizen born in Brazil, explained that the historic feast serves as a way for believers to show solidarity with Israel.

"We are supporting and praying for Israel, because if Israel is strong, then it will help bring Jesus for the second time. We are coming because we want to bring the Lord, who is Jesus, to the people, to Israel," Cabral said at the time.