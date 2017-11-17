'Recovery of an MMO Junkie' Episode 7 Spoilers: Will the Truth Make Things Better for Moriko and Yuta?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Net-juu no Susume,” also known as “Recovery of an MMO Junkie.”

Has Yuta Sakurai just lost his chance of confessing his online identity for good on the Japanese romantic comedy anime series, "Recovery of an MMO Junkie"?

Continuing on from the fifth episode, the sixth installment saw Yuta stop himself from revealing to Moriko Morioka that he was, in fact, Lily from "Fruits de Mer." Moreover, Homare Koiwai, who was in Osaka on the night of his supposed date with Moriko, also got a chance to take the latter out for dinner and drinks at a later time.

Now, after spending months in front of the computer screen, with nothing much going on in her life other than an addictive online game, Moriko finds herself caught between two likely suitors: one does not seem to be quite sure of his feelings, while the other is hiding a secret that may either make or break his chances of ever winning Moriko's heart.

The series is about to enter its second half, and one can't help but wonder what other changes are about to happen in Moriko's life as she treads on the path of a real life romance, while also keeping up with the one she has as her dashing male character, Hayashi on "Frutis de Mer."

And this being said, how will Yuta's eventual revelation that he is actually Lily affect the way Moriko sees both the gamer and his gender-bending game character? Will knowing that Yuta is Lily all along work to the guy's favor, or will this only make things more awkward between Yuta and Moriko as they come to terms with each other's true identity in the outside world?

Moreover, what role will Koiwai be playing through all this?

On the other hand, while Moriko's game world was hardly shown in the previous episode, the preview for the next episode titled "You and I, and Me and You" seems to make up for this by featuring some developments in Moriko's life in "Fruits de Mer."

"Recovery of an MMO Junkie" airs on Mondays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.