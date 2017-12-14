'Resident Evil 7' Update: Gold Edition and Final Two DLC Packs Now Available

Capcom A promotional still from the gameplay of the "Resident Evil 7" free DLC titled "Not a Hero."

Resident Evil 7 finally released its definitive Gold Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC along with the game's final two DLC (downloadable content) packs, "Not a Hero" and "End of Zoe."

"Not a Hero" is the game's last DLC and finally wraps up the acclaimed survival-horror game's story. It takes place after Resident Evil 7's main campaign and places players in control of series veteran and fans favorite character Chris Redfield.

The story follows Redfield on his mission to find Lucas Baker bringing him face-to-face with "new threats not met in the main game." The DLC is available for free to all players.

On the other hand, "End of Zoe" is a premium chapter available for purchase and does not tackle the events of the main campaign. It puts the player in the shoes of a "mysterious new woodsman character" named Joe who has a chance encounter with Zoe that sets both their fates in motion.

The chapter will take them through new swamp areas right into the path of new enemies. Players can purchase the "End of Zoe" chapter for $15 while "Resident Evil 7" season pass owners can get the premium DLC free of charge.

The Gold Edition is also available for purchase and comes complete with all the game's previously released DLC as well as the brand new "End of Zoe" chapter. Gamers who have yet to pick up the game can get the "Resident Evil 7" Gold Edition for just $49.99.

While it's great that Capcom decided to release the Gold Edition and allow newer players to get the full game experience without the need to buy its many DLCs, the fact that it released the package while the game is barely 11 months is definitely odd. Guess the whole, "Game of the Year" cycle is already catching up with Capcom and fans don't even need to wait a full year anymore.