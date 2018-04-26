Rewire Editor Jodi Jacobson's Q&A on Legalizing Sex Trade, Claim That It's Not Same as Trafficking

Editor's note: The Christian Post vehemently rejects the idea that prostitution is a legitimate form of "work" for anyone, believing it to be among the most exploitative injustices against humanity; CP holds the view that the buying and selling of sex is in no way in keeping with a legitimate standard of human rights, much less the teachings of orthodox Christianity.

(Photo: Reuters) Human trafficking.

As part of The Christian Post's feature story highlighting the push to legitimize minors in the sex trade, Natasha Chart, board chair of Women's Liberation Front, said her former employer is among those backing it.

Chart told CP that "there is a significant and influential portion of the left-aligned and mainstream human rights activist community that both believes that 'youth sex work' should be made legal, and that they have the clout to get people fired from political and media jobs for making concerns about that public."

CP reached out to Rewire, which used to be RH Reality Check, and is Chart's former employer, to see what they would say about the subject of "sex work," and spoke with Jodi Jacobson, editor-in-chief of Rewire News.

In the interest of providing context to Jodi Jacobson's remarks in the CP article, Is There a Secret Plan to Legalize Sex Trafficking of Minors? Feminist Activist Tells All, below is the full, lightly edited transcript of the interview on April 12 and April 13. CP spoke with Jacobson by phone on April 12 specifically to inquire about Rewire's views on the "rights of sex workers," and followed up the next day with a couple of additional questions.

CP: From a public health perspective and approach, do you think it's better to legitimize and legalize prostitution, and if so, why? If not, why not?

Jacobson: Yes, I do. From a public health perspective and from a human rights perspective. And the reasons are that wherever prostitution or sex work is legal both of insuring and protecting of sex workers themselves as well as protecting public health more generally. You can get situations where, for example, if a sex worker is not protected legally and otherwise and there is no effort from a public health perspective to get sex workers to universally use condoms and also to get the patrons of sex workers to use condoms, then you really have a problem with the potential for the spread of infection. That's just one issue in public health that is really critical.

Another issue is violence against sex workers, which is a broader part of violence against women and LGBTQ persons. It happens to be very concentrated — sex workers are at great risk of violence — and when prostitution is illegal sex workers largely work underground. They have to avoid the police because they are engaged in what is otherwise a criminal activity. Police often do not respect the rights of sex workers per se and make an assumption that because they are in sex work they are being beaten up or raped or otherwise abused, and it's just OK, which is not the case, it's not OK.

So I think internationally, when you look across the world, and most of my career has been spent in the international public health community, all of the data and all of the research, the findings we've got from across the world underscore how important the legalization of sex work to both public health and human rights. And in fact, in most cases, the majority of sex workers absolutely agree with that.

In fact, I worked, for example, with sex worker groups on U.S. international policy when there was the whole debate over PEPFAR in the early part of the 2000s. And we had many groups working on PEPFAR from abroad who were very concerned about the discrimination being built into U.S.-global AIDS policy around sex work, and the discriminatory policies being put in place. And so many of them came to D.C. to testify and to share their perspectives with groups on the ground here who were working in global health.

So it's really an important issue. It's one that people easily dismiss, and they easily make into something prurient and it's not really a great way to approach a public health problem.

CP: If prostitution is to be decriminalized, what age limit should there be, and what are the advantages? Do you see any potential downsides at all?

Jacobson: Well, you know, there are always downsides to everything. And I can't speak to an age limit because I'm not up on what the advocacy community in that regard would advocate right now, so I don't want to speak to that.

Obviously, you would want to have, we're not talking about child prostitution. You're not talking about trafficking. You're talking about sex work. You have to separate the two. If you're conflating both of them that's a mistake. We're talking about sex work here. So that is a different thing.

And I will tell you that most sex work advocacy groups will tell you that the people who are most concerned about child trafficking are sex workers — the people who are most likely [to] report something wrong, something happening. And if you criminalize them, then you are shutting off an avenue for people to help police an arena that should not exist at all. So let's separate trafficking, which is a nonconsensual sort of slavery, it is a slavery, from sex work, which what we are talking about here is legalizing sex work.

And let's look at, for example, in India, where groups that have mobilized around protecting and fighting for the human rights of sex workers are also the very same groups that are most prominent in working to eliminate child trafficking because they know who these people are bringing in.

It's kind of like any other debate. We have all of these debates about what's happening with undocumented immigrants in the United States. And the more that you marginalize and criminalize people in the neighborhood or community or by race or color, the less likely that community is going to be willing and able to help you deal with criminals and criminal activity in their neighborhood because they are afraid of the authorities. So it's now just any other kind of issue.

I would argue that it's analogous to addiction. We treat addiction as a criminal activity and a criminal behavior when it's actually an illness. My brother was a heroin addict, so I kind of know a lot about this. And if we were to treat things from a public health perspective rather than rushing to criminalize things that we think are bad and rather understand them from [the standpoint of], 'Why is this happening' and instead of just criminalizing it, I think we'd all be better off and we'd all be healthier. But we don't tend, especially in the United States, to take that approach.

We don't tend to take the 'Here's this person in front of me who is struggling, let me figure out what they need from their perspective and help them get that.' Rather, we tend to say 'Oh, this is bad and immoral, what have you, and then we criminalize them and that really doesn't help."

(Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Moraes) Jessica, 16, who was arrested by the police during a raid at a sex club, sits on her bed at a shelter for girls who have faced sexual violence or sexual commercial exploitation in Fortaleza, November 1, 2013.

CP: There certainly seems to be a divide among some feminists on that issue.

Jacobson: There definitely is a divide.

CP: Some feminists would say, and instinctually it hits me this way, that the sex trade is driven by men, and the idea that sex work would be something that is good is a male-dominated narrative. But if I'm understanding you correctly, you seem to disagree with that.

Jacobson: Well, I think many of the people who have that approach don't really understand the full ... I'm not trying to dismiss their arguments or concerns because I think they are coming from a place of wanting to do something good, but let me just give you an example of what I know.

So you have a village in India or a series of villages in India that at some point in time [were] basically reliant on coal mining or a kind of mining that they do in that village. Then that mine is exploiting the workers, they get very little pay, they get very few rights. The women are abused and mistreated by the owners who are male. And then the mine shuts down and then there's no work at all.

So you've got a labor exploitation problem and you've got a problem of people who are in labor, and this happens all over south Asia and in parts of Latin America and in Africa where I've traveled where you have factories, for example, where people cannot leave to go to the bathroom. They are subject to sexual exploitation by their bosses, also a male-led, male narrative. So you have all of this exploitative labor and those people have no rights.

And now you've got this village in India where the factory or the mine or the source of employment has completely disintegrated and people have nothing. And so women go into sex work. And not only women. We talk about this as though there's like a uni-directional pattern here. There are married women in sex work. There are LGBTQ persons in sex work. Some men are in sex work. And so you have people who literally have no other option. Either they have no other option and they are working in a factory and being exploited or they decide. And often times they decide they would rather engage in sex work because they can decide when they get to go to the bathroom. They can decide who they take on as a client. They can decide what their rates are.

And if they become sort of unionized, which has happened in parts of Calcutta, for example, they have a greater bargaining power. And I think this kind of comes down to whether we look out at a group of people and over them or whether we really get into and sit with a group of people and understand their perspective and their own ideas.

Because the first people that will tell you how to reduce reliance on sex work [are] the sex workers. And they know what they need. They need their kids to get education and not be discriminated against. They need not to have intergenerational poverty. They need the kinds of things we all need, right? They need fair wages, they need protections, and they will tell you these things if the narrative is "just wipe out my only chance of surviving right now or put me into a place where I might die in a fire because I can't get out of the factory because all of the doors are locked. I choose this."

So it's a very kind of, I think, savior-type narrative that [we] have about some things where we're not really sitting with the people who are in it. I've never met a group of people facing a challenge who did not themselves often times know what they needed most, and first.

And unless you're sort of asking people, "What do you need, and how can I help you get that?" They will tell you. And so I just have to reject those [savior-type] narratives because it's not my experience at all in working with sex workers.

And it also begs another question. You know, sex is a natural, biological and human function in the whole universe, not just human [sexual activity]. And so people meet their sexual needs in different ways and I think part of the narrative, just to sidestep, is that "women are the only victims and therefore we have to save them from themselves," as opposed to "women knowing or sex workers per se knowing what they are doing."

Because, hey, look, I'm not saying everybody [who] is in sex work wants to be in sex work, but I am saying that they will tell you what they need to get out of it, or what they want for the next generation. And barely anyone listens to them. They are the least powerless people. They are the most regulated, criminalized people apart from the traffickers and the pimps. It doesn't make any sense to me.

I think that driving things underground is never a good idea.

The Christian Post followed up with Jacobson to gain further clarification on a few things she said. She responded by email on April 13.

CP: To follow up on my question about those who contend that the sex trade is driven by men, and is therefore not good (that support of sex workers rights is a male, patriarchal narrative), you mentioned that:

"Sex is a natural, biological and human function in the whole universe ... and so people meet their sexual needs in different ways and I think part of the narrative, just to sidestep, is that 'women are the only victims and therefore we have to save them from themselves,' as opposed to 'women knowing, or sex workers per se, knowing what they are doing.'

But even if the women were not trafficked and agreed to this, the whole getting sexual "needs" met seems to suggest that men have almost this license or right to sex with a woman however they want whenever they want, legitimizing a kind of "boys will be boys" ethic. Could you elaborate a bit more?

Jacobson: Just to reiterate: Sex work and trafficking are two different things. To reiterate, when I am talking about sex work, I am not talking about the issues of trafficking, which are sometimes related but different.

Sex work — as defined by sex workers themselves — is work, for which sex workers advocate (i.e. sex workers who are organized and speak for themselves and are not the object of someone else's campaigns, want recognition, protection, rights, healthcare, etc.). The narrative of "men's license" is, for me, both shallow and misrepresents the issues.

As I noted yesterday, this whole frame assumes only women are sex workers, which is far from the truth. There are male, female, transgender, LGBT sex workers. Also, "the sexual needs of men" assumes women and other persons have no sexual needs and basically makes sex a bad thing. Sex per se is not a bad thing. Coerced activity of any kind is a bad thing, whether you are coercing someone into sex or you are coercing someone into sewing garments for 16 hours a day in a factory with no bathroom breaks, no food breaks, paid pennies an hour, and sexually harassed/raped by your bosses.

It also assumes that "sexual needs" are a bad thing, which they are not.

CP: You mentioned that "there is definitely a divide" between women who identify themselves as feminists who are supportive of sex worker rights versus those who object to prostitution altogether, and the disagreement appears rather profound here, but should any side be marginalized in this debate? Have you observed one side or the other getting particularly marginalized for their views?

Jacobson: This is a question I find to be troubling. What do you mean by "marginalized?" Everyone has a voice in a debate; anyone can lobby or voice their opinion. But no, I don't think we should make policy based on thinking that is devoid of public health or human rights evidence, nor that utterly and completely ignores the lived experiences of those most affected, which both of these laws do. We are going to end up with more people, not fewer, trafficked in the shadows without the ability to have recourse than before.

We make too many policies around sex — whether it has to do with teen sexual health, contraception, abortion, abstinence-only policies, HIV and AIDS policies — based on someone's "ick" factors around human sexual behavior. And we far too often ignore or throw away evidence of what is best for people, their rights, and the public health, endangering millions of people in the process. Just because you have a strong opinion about what you are uncomfortable with, even if you don't understand it fully does not mean your "voice" is what should drive policy.

It's no different than vaccines. There are tons of bad articles and assertions around vaccines out there. And people not only circulate them but seek to make policy on them and also don't vaccinate, and we end up with more disease and more danger to the public health. It makes no sense.