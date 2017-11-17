'Rick and Morty' Season 4 Premiere News: Co-Creator Addresses Szechuan Sauce Fiasco; Surprise Episode to Come Out on Christmas?

Facebook/RickandMorty Could there be a surprise episode this Christmas?

"Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland talks about the recent frenzy caused by McDonald by bringing back their Szechuan sauce. Meanwhile, fans are hoping for a surprise episode of "Rick and Morty" this Christmas.

Roiland, who also voices Rick and Morty on the adult cartoon series, recently commented about the return of the Schezuan sauce by McDonalds. According to TMZ, he apologized for the riot it may have caused over the stores that offered the crazed sauce.

"I was bummed out really for the workers. The whole thing was bad on every side," Roiland said. He also picked on how the show created frenzy over the sauce, which is something they didn't expect to happen.

"It's absurd. It became, like, a collector thing. It's a f***ing dipping sauce, guys," Roiland explained.

Roiland was able to try the Schezuan sauce himself and said that it tasted good. However, his colleagues didn't seem to agree with him.

"Some of the writers thought it was disgusting," the co-creator revealed.

Roiland did offer some insight on what McDonald's could do if every they bring back the Schezuan sauce again.

"I think what they'll probably do, hopefully, is that they'll release enough for everybody to try it which would be nice," he said.

Meanwhile, fans of "Rick and Morty" are hoping that they release a surprise episode this coming Christmas.

"Given the way Season 3 aired on April Fools and a few other factors, my theory is the season might not be over yet," Reddit user TheMistling posted.

One of the reasons that could support this fan theory is Mr. Poopybutthole's appearance in the season 3 finale. The fictional character told viewers that he might have a Santa Claus' beard the next time they see him, which could be a easter egg to a Christmas special.

However, it could also mean that it will take a really long time before Roiland and Dan Harmon release the fourth season, leaving Mr. Poopybutthole to age so much.

The premiere date of "Rick and Morty" season 4 has not been confirmed yet.