'Rick and Morty' Season 4 Update: Series Creators Explain What They Are Doing Now

A new season of "Rick and Morty" should have been in the middle of development right now, but things just can't be that simple. With the third season long gone, fans are wondering just when is "Rick and Morty" season 4 coming out?

Recently, series co-creator Dan Harmon found himself explaining to a complete stranger over social media just why he was not working on any new "Rick and Morty" episodes. By the look of things, it seems that Adult Swim is the one holding off on ordering a new season of the show, despite the immense popularity of "Rick and Morty" season 3.

Told by what might be an irate fan to get off the bottle and work on "Rick and Morty," Harmon had a quick reply ready.

"I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network," he answered, implying that Adult Swim still has not given season 4 the go-ahead, as he replied on Twitter.

He expanded more on that during a guest appearance on Kevin Smith's "SModcast" audio show, starting by confirming that contract negotiations for "Rick and Morty" season 4 may have run into a few complications.

"The reason we're not working on Rick and Morty right now ain't because I figured out that I don't need to impress you," Harmon quipped. "It's because of a little something called contract negotiations and it's gotten complicated this time around," he added, as quoted by Vice.

Justin Roiland, another co-creator of "Rick and Morty," also referred the increasingly rabid fanbase towards the show publisher, Turner Broadcasting. In a recent tweet last Thursday, March 22, Roiland asked everyone who has been asking him to get back to work on the show's script to turn to Turner Broadcasting of the answer.

"I'm waiting around just like you. Making some cool video games in the meantime though!" Roiland added. He is currently working with Squanch games and their upcoming game called "Dr. Splorchy," which at least confirms that, as long as the contract negotiations are stuck, practically no one has been working on new "Rick and Morty" season 4 episodes all this time.

For the long-time fans of "Rick and Morty," waiting for a new season for a year and a half seems to be par for the course. "Rick and Morty" season 2, for example, was already one and a half years old by the time the third season made its debut in July of last year, as Polygon pointed out.

Even series writer Ryan Ridley admitted to Detroit Cast earlier this January that everyone vital to the show — Harmon, Justin Roiland, and Adult Swim, along with Ridley himself — seem to be taking their time with the series.