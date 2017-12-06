Rimac Teases Second Electric Hypercar Ahead of Geneva Motor Show Debut in 2018

Twitter/AutomobiliRimac A teaser image for Rimac's second electric hypercar, temporarily dubbed Concept Two.

Rimac Automobili has released a teaser image for the brand's second electric hypercar, which is slated to debut at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in March 2018.

The Croatian automaker provided the first glimpse of the upcoming vehicle on Twitter. The caption reads, "Soon to be revealed: The all-new #Rimac hypercar, a true game changer."

Though the new hypercar is still heavily concealed in the teaser, a sleek silhouette can be seen. It also appears to have more traditional supercar proportions, possibly bringing to the table an aggressive rear wing, a deeper front splitter and dihedral doors.

Rimac chief operating officer Monika Mikac told Autocar that the upcoming electric hypercar will be more premium that the car company's first offering — the Concept_One.

Currently codenamed Concept Two, the upcoming vehicle will be more comfortable and luxurious. It will offer higher performance and more range. Despite being bigger in size, it will also carry over the Concept_One's two-seat configuration.

To note, the Concept_One is already a beast of a vehicle with a four-motor electric powertrain that delivers 1,224 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in just 2.5 seconds and attains a top speed of 220 mph. The hypercar is also equipped with a 90-kWh battery that produces up to 217 miles of electric range.

Of course, the anticipated upgrades mean that the Concept Two will definitely be more expensive. To note, the Concept_One came with a $980,000 price tag.

Unlike the Concept_One which only spawned eight examples, Rimac's upcoming electric hypercar will see a production run of 100 units. Twenty models are expected to be sold in the first year, each of which will come with a price tag of about $1.34 million.

Aside from Manhattan Motorcars in New York, Rimac will open five more retail locations in the United States in 2018.