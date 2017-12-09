Facebook/CWRiverdale Riverdale's sweethearts have broken up.

Veronica (Camila Mendes) uncovers one of her father's deepest and darkest secrets in episode 9. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) are one dangerous step closer to taking down The Black Hood killer.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night," Veronica will stumble upon a big secret of her father's, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), according to the episode 9 listing on The Futon Critic.

Hiram has been king this dark secret from Ronnie for a long time already, but her daughter discovers it on her own after she poked around her father's office.

In the episode 9 promo, Ronnie won't take no for an answer when it comes to hearing the truth from her father.

"The time for being daddy's little girl is over," said Veronica. Hermione (Marisol Nichols) will side with Veronica, although her intentions might not be honest.

"She deserves to know the truth," said Hermione.

Meanwhile, Archie and Betty will come one step closer to stopping The Black Hood and his killings. However, the two will tread on a very dangerous path.

In the episode 9 promo, Betty can be seen confronting a mysterious figure in a Santa Claus outfit. She appears to be in great danger as well, as the mysterious person points a gun towards a tearful Betty.

While the Riverdale gang are taking care of their own problems at the moment, both Betty and Jughead, and Veronica and Archie have put a stop to their relationships.

Veronica will try to keep her friendship with Archie.

"We're still friends. I don't want things to be forced between us," Ronnie says to Archie, who is now her ex. However, Archie pulls away from Veronica as she tries to hold his hand.

Episode 9 of "Riverdale" season 2 airs on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.