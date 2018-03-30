'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: First Look at the Musical Episode Released

Facebook/CWRiverdale Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) rehearses for the upcoming production of Carrie the Musical in Riverdale High in the next episode of 'Riverdale'

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) might have been subjected to a scary gay conversion therapy in the previous episode of "Riverdale" season 2, but she seemed to be enjoying her time in the limelight when the series returns after its two-week hiatus.

In the upcoming episode titled "Chapter Thirty-One: A Night To Remember," Cheryl will star in Riverdale High School's production of "Carrie: The Musical."

TVLine shared several photos from the episode, where one showed Cheryl in the middle of the band where she seemed to be having fun as she becomes the center of attention.

This is a far cry from Cheryl's recent experience when she was forced by her mother Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) and her long-lost uncle Claudius (Barclay Hope) to enter the Sisters of Quiet Mercy convent to undergo a gay conversion therapy since they found out that she has romantic feelings for the same sex. It was a good thing her friends Veronica (Camila Mendes), Josie (Ashleigh Murray), and her new girlfriend Toni (Vanessa Morgan) conspired to take her out of the convent.

Cheryl and her friends will sing 11 selected songs from the Broadway musical adaptation of the classic horror novel written by Stephen King. Almost everyone from Riverdale High will have a part in the show, including Archie (KJ Apa), who will play the role of the cool jock named Tommy Ross, Veronica as a mean girl named Chris Hargensen, Josie as gym teacher Miss Gardner, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) as Sue Snell.

Betty's mother Alice (Madchen Amick) will also be a part of the high school musical as Margaret White so that she can keep a closer eye on her daughter.

The cast talked about their experiences while doing the musical during the show's panel at Sunday's PaleyFest.

Petsch talked about how she felt while filming the finale of the musical, where Carrie had to be covered in the sticky fake blood. "There's a bar they put up for me to hold my arms up between takes because my arms would get stuck to my sides," Petsch said as reported by Rotten Tomatoes. "The shower afterwards was sweet relief," she added.

Murray, on the other hand, shared that her character and Cheryl will have a duet which will have a deeper meaning. "It's a beautiful melody and a beautiful back and forth between the two of them. It kind of brings out the dynamic of their relationship and finding their way back together. After that, the next song [I sing on Riverdale] is the national anthem," the actress stated.

But among all the major character, only Cole Sprouse will not have a part on the musical. Instead, his character Jughead Jones will serve as the cameraman for the documentary about the musical.

Executive producer Greg Berlanti also talked about the musical during the PaleyFest panel, saying that series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did a great job in coming up with the "Riverdale" musical.

"I loved his take on it, too, doing Carrie, which was not incredibly well received when it first premiered, but he had a love for it and really just fit so well with the story lines they were doing," Berlanti also said. "I think it's given its due with the show," he added

The musical episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will air on The CW on Wednesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. EDT.