'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Upcoming Episode Will Prove Something About Jughead

While Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is already easily a huge favorite on "Riverdale," fans will have another reason to love the show's beanie hat-loving narrator.

At the hit thriller drama's Paleyfest panel, the cast and series creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa came together to answer questions from fans and treated them with a screening of the upcoming musical episode.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, teased that they just completed filming for the final batch of episodes of "Riverdale" season 2. She says that in the final hours of the current season that has so far already been packed with so much drama and twists, there are major revelations to come out.

One of them will involve her character's brother, Chic (Hart Denton), who fans will finally learn more about in the finale. The other shocker will have something to do with Jughead.

Reinhart teased an exciting scene with Betty, Chic, and Jughead in the "Riverdale" season 2 finale. Of course, fans know by now that the sarcastic eccentric is already a treat to watch, but the star promises that in this scene, one thing will be further proven and established. "Jughead is a bada– in season two. Just wait," she teased, as per Variety.

She did not offer any more details about what she is building up to be an epic moment for Jughead, but it does give the impression that he might play hero for her. Who or what he will be saving her from remains a mystery, however.

As revealed above, "Riverdale" season 2 is doing a musical episode titled "Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember," where they will cover songs from the hit musical "Carrie." However, fans will not hear Jughead sing as he serves as the production's videographer.

Like many fans, KJ Apa, who plays Archie, of course, would have wanted his best bud to join the musical festivities, joking, "I don't know how Cole gets out of it every single time."

While the time is yet to come for "Riverdale" fans to learn whether or not Jughead has the singing chops, they will discover something else about him — just not on stage.

It was teased at the event that more members of the Jones family tree will be introduced. Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead's estranged father, teased the character's mother and his sister Jellybean are headed to Riverdale "definitely in the future." How close fans are to meeting them in the flesh is unknown at the moment.

Either way, this would likely cause some complications, or at least awkwardness, with Ulrich also teasing that his character FP and Alice's (Madchen Amick) relationship will be stirred once more as "Riverdale" season 2 progresses.

"Riverdale" season 2 returns tomorrow with episode 17 titled "Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens." In this episode, the student council election heats up. Archie steps up to deal with Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) mobster associates who are looking to make some trouble.

Alice, Betty, and Chic are visited by unexpected and unwelcomed guest while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) team up to solve a strange mystery involving Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), whose sexuality will be explored in the final installments of "Riverdale" season 2.