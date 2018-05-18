'Riverdale' Season 3 News: Hiram Lodge Continues Evil Plot Next Season

Facebook/CWRiverdale A scene from 'Riverdale' season 2

Will Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) ever change his evil ways when "Riverdale" returns for its third season?

All throughout the show's season 2, Veronica Lodge's (Camila Mendez) father proved that he will stop at nothing in order to push through with his plans to expand his empire. He even managed to successfully drive away the Southside Serpents from their turf in order to acquire their spot in Riverdale so that he can build new businesses such as a private prison, a brothel, as well as a venue to sell illegal drugs.

However, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that Hiram was just warming up.

"Hiram Lodge can get much, much darker," he said in a statement that was published by Entertainment Weekly. "We saw Hiram as a manipulative figure in season 2, but he didn't get his hands dirty. He influenced Archie [KJ Apa]. He influenced Reggie [Charles Melton]. He capitalized on Veronica's love for him. But he didn't get down and dirty in the mud that much," he added.

Aguirre-Sacasa also mentioned that both Veronica and her mother, the town's new mayor Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), will continue to detach themselves from the influence of Hiram.

According to the series' boss, Veronica will no longer be the same daddy's girl even if she still adores her father. "What it means is there's going to be more conflict between the two, and their relationship won't simply be parent and child. It will be more complex than that," he also said.

The third season will also deal with the consequences of Veronica's decision in the season 2 finale when she opted not to accept her father's offer to give her money for her plans.

The series creator also mentioned that what the fans saw in season 2 was just a portion of Hiram's wicked plans. "We're going to see a much darker, more involved Hiram Lodge than in season 2," Aguirre-Sacasa stated.

He also teased that Dark Betty (Lili Reinhart) will still appear next season. At the end of season 2, the town's sweet and friendly teenager vowed that she will do everything to remove the sinful, manipulative version of herself. However, according to the series creator, Betty may not be able to expel it completely.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that fans are wondering if Betty's fake brother Chic (Hart Denton) is really dead after she tried to drive him towards the murderous Black Hood criminal this season when she found out that he was just using her real brother's identity. If he is still alive, will Betty and the rest of the Coopers finally find where the real Chic is or if the fake one was telling the truth when he said that he is already dead?

Also, fans are expecting to find out how Jughead Jones' (Cole Sprouse) style of leadership will affect the Southside Serpents next season, as well as Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) entry into the group.

The CW is expected to bring back "Riverdale" for its third season in a still-unannounced date this fall.