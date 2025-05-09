Home News Robert Morris appears in court with wife for child sex abuse charges

Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, appeared in Osage County Court, Oklahoma, with his wife, Debbie, and his attorney, Mack Martin, to answer to multiple counts of child sex abuse Friday.

Morris, who was indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child by a multi-county grand jury, had formally surrendered to authorities on March 17. He was released on a $50,000 bail bond shortly after surrendering.

Morris' appearance before Judge Cindy Pickerill lasted about a minute, according to the Dallas Morning News. Both he and his attorney declined to answer any questions from the media.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Martin requested a preliminary hearing for Morris, which is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The charges against Morris stem from allegations made by the now 54-year-old Cindy Clemishire last June that he sexually abused her over multiple years in the 1980s when he was a traveling evangelist, beginning when she was 12.

Clemishire, as well as her older sister, Karen Black, parents and friends, all sat in the courtroom for Morris' appearance. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who served as Clemishire's attorney while he was in private practice in 2005, was also in the courtroom but did not comment.

In a statement following Morris' indictment in March, Drummond called Morris' alleged crimes "more despicable" because he was a pastor when they occurred.

"There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children," he said. "This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done."

In 2005 and 2007, Drummond tried to negotiate a settlement with Morris for Clemishire, but Morris allegedly refused to assist unless she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Nearly 43 years after Clemishire's alleged abuse, she told CP in a statement that she was grateful that the law had finally caught up with Morris.

"After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child. Now, it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable," she said. "My family and I are deeply grateful to the authorities who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible and remain hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail."

Kimberly Osment, 69, a survivor of sexual abuse who also sat in the courtroom on Friday, told the Dallas Morning News that she was there to support Clemishire.

"Every battle impacts all the others," Osment said. "You just hope — first off, for justice, but secondly, for a change in the culture, that this stops."

In March, Nic Lesmeister, Gateway Church's executive pastor of global outreach, reiterated in an address that Morris, who resigned over the allegations last June, no longer has any formal ties to the church.

"Last November, our elders made it clear that we had drawn a bright line as a church, and we were moving forward," he said.

"And because we're moving forward, and Gateway is no longer involved in this legal matter, we won't be continuing to update you on the proceedings of the case, but we're continuing to pray for everybody that's involved and affected in this matter."