'Rocket League' Battle-Cars Comes to Life in New Hot Wheels Set

Psyonix Promo image for the upcoming "Rocket League" toy set by Hot Wheels.

Fans of the game "Rocket League" will soon have real-life toy cars to collect courtesy of the video game's developer, Psyonix, in partnership with Hot Wheels.

Real-life sports are being made into simulation video games. But in this case, the virtual gameplay of "Rocket League" will be brought to life with the upcoming toy set from Hot Wheels.

Psyonix recently announced that Hot Wheels was going to release the "Rocket League" RC Rivals Set this month that will include toys that were designed based on some of the famous battle-cars from the video game. The RC Rivals collection will not only feature toy figurines but actual remote-controlled cars that look like the game's Octane and Dominus vehicles.

The real-life battle-cars were also built with Bluetooth capabilities, which will allow players to use their smartphones or tablets to navigate the toy cars and saving the players from having to shell out extra bucks for controllers.

The upcoming set will also include a "Rocket League" stadium complete with the actual field, goal zones, and even LCD scoreboards. The stadium's design has yet to be revealed but Psyonix promised that it will look "like it's straight out of the video game."

The game set would not be complete without a ball to chase, so the upcoming Hot Wheels collection will include a game ball equipped with an infrared device so the scoreboard will automatically sense when a player scores a goal.

"In addition to the RC Battle-Car action, the set also comes with codes that can be redeemed for unique in-game items. (Note: In-game code requires a copy of Rocket League to redeem, sold separately.) Details on the code item(s) will come closer to the toy's launch," Psyonix added.

The RC Rivals Set will not be released until the holiday season and will cost $179.99. Hot Wheels will preview the toy pack later at Toy Fair 2018 in New York City.