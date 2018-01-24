Ronda Rousey Rumors: MMA Fighter to Debut as a Wrestler via Women's Royal Rumble of WWE

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Ronda Rousey reacts following her TKO defeat against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 30, 2016.

Rumors about Ronda Rousey transferring to the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) continue to grow louder after Triple H's latest pronouncements.

According to recent reports, Rousey was recently spotted in what appeared to be a dinner meeting with Triple H. When the businessman-professional wrestler was asked what he and the former MMA (mixed martial arts) superstar discussed at the said meeting, Triple H suggested that nothing newsworthy transpired.

"We are talking to Ronda, as we've been for a while. She has a lot of things going on. We have a lot of things going on.But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her. ... We have nothing to announce at this time. But she's a huge fan of what we do and she's incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there," Triple H said.

While the professional wrestler did not reveal anything juicy, he ended the interview with a statement that has fueled speculations that an announcement on Ronda's transfer to the WWE will be made soon.

"I will tell you this: Stay tuned," Triple H said.

Rousey's supposed transfer to the WWE has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, but neither the famed MMA fighter nor the WWE has confirmed that it will be the case. In fact, according to earlier reports, she was supposed to debut as a wrestler via the Four Horsewomen of MMA vs. Four Horsewomen of WWE match. However, for some unknown reasons, the supposed show was nixed.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that most people in WWE don't know what the company's plans for Rousey are. However, it is believed that Rousey will make her WWE debut via the upcoming Royal Rumble Women's Division Match, happening at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 28th.

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only speculate for now.