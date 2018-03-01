Royal Wedding News: Spice Girls Might Perform at Reception

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

Iconic British girl group Spice Girls is reuniting to perform at the reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Scary Spice Mel B accidentally revealed the news at the talk show "The Real" on Tuesday. She did not directly reveal that they are performing, but hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry could not help but celebrate in advance by judging just Mel B's reaction.

While talking about the upcoming royal wedding, Love asked Mel B, an icon in the UK, whether she was invited. The 42-year-old, who did not want to lie, admitted that she received an invite.

"Well, it was the five Spice Girls," Mel B said, sending the trio into frenzy. "Why am I so honest?"

When the hosts tried to grill her about the invitation and what it looks like, the TV personality refused to elaborate. "See, now that's getting too personal if I actually describe it," she said, before indicating that it was a "proper" invite. "I'm not saying any more! I've said enough!"

The guest, however, could not escape the excited hosts, who had to ask the next question, "Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?"

To this, Mel B just shook her head in mock frustration before throwing her cue cards. This had Mai running out of her seat and Love screaming, "Yes they are performing! Yes!"

Mel B, who was not sure if she was allowed to reveal what she just did, said, "I need to go! I am going to be fired!"

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Prince Harry first met the Spice Girls on their heyday while he was still a teenage boy. He previously let known that he thought it was the best day of his life. Markle reportedly grew up as a fan of the girl group's 1990s "Girl Power" tagline as well. That being said, there is a high chance that the band really is performing at the reception.

Apart from the quintet, British singer Ed Sheeran was also allegedly personally invited by Prince Harry to perform at the wedding. In an interview with BBC, however, the "Perfect" singer clarified that he has not been asked and that he has a previously scheduled tour on the day of the royal wedding, which is May 19.