Saint Patrick film based on life of Irish missionary starring John Rhys-Davies hits theaters in 2020

Actor John Rhys-Davies makes his return to faith-based entertainment as the lead in the upcoming movie about the life of Ireland’s patron saint, Patrick.

The inspiring docudrama, “I Am Patrick: The Patron Saint of Ireland” will hit theaters on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 and aims to enlighten people on the little-known true story of St Patrick. From CBN Documentaries and Director Jarrod Anderson, the feature-length film features Rhys-Davies, known for his role in “The Lord Of The Rings,” as the older Patrick. Sean T. O’Meallaigh (“Vikings”) and Robert McCormack also portray Patrick at different phases of his life.

“I Am Patrick” hopes to illuminate centuries of legend and myth about the life and mission of St. Patrick. The film will feature historical re-enactments, expert interviews and writings from the saint himself which details his journey from man to sainthood.

“In the fifth century, the Roman empire was collapsing, and barbarians threatened civilization. In Britain, a teenager named Patrick was living a comfortable life as the son of a government official. Despite being part of the Roman Catholic Church, his faith didn’t mean anything to him until he was kidnapped by pirates at the age of 16 and enslaved at the edge of the known world–Ireland. For six years, Patrick was forced to work as a shepherd and was driven to the brink of starvation. It was there he turned to his Christian faith and through divine intervention managed to escape. He was reunited with his family in Britain only to have a prophetic dream calling him to take Christianity back to the land of his captivity,” the film synopsis reads. “Against the wishes of his family and the Church, Patrick returned as a missionary bishop to Ireland and converted thousands to Christianity. He opposed slavers, Irish kings and possibly Druids but nothing compared to the hostility he faced from his fellow Christians. After a close friend exposed a dark secret of Patrick’s, it is believed he was ordered to leave his mission and return to Britain. Patrick had to choose – obey God or obey man?”

“I Am Patrick” will be in theaters for two days only, March 17-18, 2020, by Fathom Events.

“From a life of comfort to enslavement to a faith that changed a nation, this is the true story of the saint you thought you knew,” said writer, director Anderson in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

Visit FathomEvents.com for tickets, locations and showtimes.