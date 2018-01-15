Samsung Apparently Showcased Foldable Display Phones at CES in Secret

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York, August 13, 2015.

Samsung reportedly showcased behind closed doors during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the foldable mobile displays they have been working on.

According to GSM Arena, sources claim that they have seen a pair of Samsung foldable panel demo devices in action including one believed to be the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy X.

This model comes with a foldable 7.3-inch display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The tech it boasts allows the handset to fold over, but not perfectly flat. The clamshell design is reminiscent to that of the Microsoft Surface Book.

The abovementioned publication points out that a recently leaked patent document falls in line with the design being described by sources from CES.

As for the second demoed unit, sources say it folds outward, but it has a gentler curve than the first model. Samsung also noted during the secret demo that it is in the middle of ironing out some durability issues with this unit that might take more time.

As to when the Samsung foldable displays will see the light of day officially, they will reportedly be developed by the month of March and will be manufactured as early as September.

The purported Samsung Galaxy X will reportedly be mass produced by November. This means that the foldable handset could hit the shelves and get to the hands of users by 2019, as confirmed by Samsung vice president and CEO DJ Koh during CES.

The initial plan was for the clamshell handset to be unveiled this year, but there has been a delay due to issues on the UX in the commercialization that Samsung promises they are hard at work on rectifying.

As for the second foldable display-toting handset Samsung is working on, this model might take a while to be launched and will be offered as a second-generation foldable product instead.