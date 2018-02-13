Facebook/SamsungMobile A promotional image for Samsung latest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 9 might have the honor of being the first Samsung device to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

This is indicated in a new report to come out of China. Samsung is not keen on using technology from other manufacturers like the one from Synaptics (debuted on the Vivo X20 Plus UD recently), so it has been working on perfecting its own tech.

It appears that the South Korean tech giant is close, but not to the point the feature will see the light of day on its next big release, the Samsung Galaxy S9, which will be launched later this month at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Instead, the first in-display fingerprint scanner-toting handset from the company, as per the report, will be no other than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

It is no secret that Samsung has been hard at work on their very own in-display fingerprint scanner. In fact, the report contains details dating back to 2016.

This is why it has been reported in the past that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will come with the feature. That might have been the plan all along, but the company did not manage to get the component to work as it should by the deadline, and a lot of work still had to be done by the time the launch of these flagships rolled around.

Apple has also been working on its own in-display fingerprint sensor but failed to do so in time for the iPhone X. There is no word yet on that front as the Cupertino giant is expected to improve its Face ID tech instead.

But, it appears as though 2018 will be a year for flagships with enhanced biometric security especially if the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 ends up boasting the in-display fingerprint sensor the company has been working on for a while now.

Of course, the addition of this feature means that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might come with a pretty hefty price tag.