Samsung Galaxy S9 Specs, Release Date: Leak Hints at Major Camera Improvements

A purported retail box for the Samsung Galaxy S9 appears to have revealed some of the key specs of the much-talked-about flagship ahead of its highly anticipated unveiling at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month.

There, it is revealed that the South Korean tech giant will make some upgrades to its 2018 premium offering, which will come with a variable aperture for its 12 MP Dual Pixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S9 appears to be borrowing the f/1.5 / f/2.4 aperture that was also used on the company's foldable phone W2018.

GSM Arena points out that this feature will make the Samsung Galaxy S8 successor the first in a while to come with variable aperture. The last mobile devices to have it are the M8910 Pixon12 and the Nokia N86.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will also allegedly allow users to capture Super Slow-mo videos at 1,000 frames per second, which was the expectation for the current flagships, which clearly did not happen.

The report about these imaging upgrades comes a few days after a patent document named "reimagined camera" was filed by Samsung for the next-gen flagship.

The improvements extend to the front-facing camera as well as the Samsung Galaxy S9's selfie snapper will be 8 MP with autofocus for higher-quality selfies.

Apart from some camera enhancements, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will also reportedly get an upgrade on the audio department. There will reportedly be front-facing stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

The abovementioned publication, however, points out that because of the ultra-slim bezels of the Samsung Galaxy S9, the earpiece will likely be used as a second speaker instead of another proper one being added.

Other notable features revealed in the leaked retail box include a 5.8-inch Quad high-definition Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel, iris scanner, 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and wireless charging.