San Diego Padres MLB Trade Rumors: Hunter Renfroe Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest

Reuters/Jake Roth San Diego Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run, Sept. 18, 2017.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe may be the odd man out as the San Diego Padres come up with a way to address the logjam in the outfield.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Renfroe has reportedly been drawing a lot of trade interest since the Padres signed four-time Gold Glove winner Eric Hosmer earlier this week, and he specifically mentioned the Atlanta Braves as one of the clubs interested in adding an outfielder.

It should be noted that Hosmer is an infielder who should slot in at first base, but his arrival also meant that Wil Myers had to move back to the outfield. This created an overcrowded outfield with the likes of Renfroe, Jose Pirela, and Manuel Margot also vying for playing time.

Renfroe has already heard of the latest trade rumor involving him, but he is not letting it change his focus.

"It is what it is. Obviously, we're all chess pieces in a huge game here. That's the way you look at it. But it's always exciting just to be here, be with your friends. Whether they move me, I'm always having a good time here, getting ready to play baseball," Renfroe said on Monday, via the San Diego Union-Tribune.

When asked about Renfroe's current status with the team, manager Andy Green would only say that the 26-year-old outfielder would get the chance to compete for a spot.

"Competing for an opportunity to play on an everyday basis. We didn't need to have a move that would cause that to happen," Green said, according to San Diego Union-Tribune. "It's competition. He's right there in the thick of that competition," he added.

Renfroe posted a 0.231/0.284/0 .467 slash line in 122 games with the Padres last season, and he also had 26 home runs, three stolen bases, 58 runs batted in, and 25 doubles in 479 plate appearances.