'Sanrio Danshi' Anime Spoilers: Ryo to Give Seiichiro the Cold Shoulder in Episode 6

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “Sanrio Danshi (Sanrio Boys),” which is being produced by the popular Japanese company, Sanrio.

Conflict is about to arise between Ryo and Seiichiro on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Sanrio Danshi."

Ryo, who is described as a shy and beautiful first-year high school student, likes Kiki and Lala from the Little Twin Stars. And like him, the student council president and captain of the archery team, Seiichiro, is also into Sanrio characters, his favorite being the long-eared white puppy, Cinnamoroll.

However, for some reason, Ryo will suddenly stop talking to Seiichiro, with the obvious intention of avoiding the guy, as revealed in the synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode titled "Above the Distant Clouds.

Seiichiro, wanting to know what went wrong between them, will even make an effort to visit the younger guy at home to talk things over, but Ryo will respond by kicking him out. This, along with his duties as president of the student council and captain of his after-school club, will take a serious toll on Seiichiro, who will ultimately end up collapsing.

What could the reason be behind Ryo's sudden change of attitude towards his friend? Could the annual pass to the Sanrio Puroland theme park that Seiichiro has be the reason behind it? Will the two of them be able to make up, especially after Seiichiro collapses at school?

Moreover, what roles will the other Sanrio-loving boys, Kouta, Yuu, and Shunsuke, be playing in this entire incident and in Ryo and Seiichiro's eventual reconciliation?

"Sanrio Danshi" airs on Saturdays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2:08 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on the following Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.