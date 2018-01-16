Scarlett Johansson to Collaborate With 'Black Widow' Movie Scriptwriter

Facebook/Avengers A promotional stil from "The Avengers" franchise featuring Scarlet Johansson as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson might be collaborating with "Black Widow" writer Jac Schaeffer in penning the script for the project. According to a new report, Schaeffer will go over some ideas for the film, and Johansson will help her plan the direction of the film.

After being talked about for years, "Black Widow" is finally in the very early stages of pre-production. With Schaeffer already writing the script and Johansson possibly collaborating with her, it is clear that the project is already gaining momentum.

Earlier this week, Justin Kroll of Variety reported that the project is set to take major strides in the coming weeks as Schaeffer and Johansson will meet up in February to discuss what to do with the characters. Previously, it was revealed that the "Black Widow" standalone film would greatly affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it sheds light on the next phase of the MCU after "Avengers 4."

According to Kroll, Schaeffer did not get a chance to meet Johansson before Marvel tapped her to write the script for the "Black Widow," but they are set to meet next month to talk about the project and how they see it going. Although Marvel has yet to confirm the news, it is possible that this collaboration will happen soon.

Johansson has portrayed the Black Widow for eight years now, and she's more than interested to be involved in developing the standalone movie right from the start. Aside from long voicing her interest to star in the movie, she seems to be the leading authority on her character so she has her thoughts on what she wants to happen in the "Black Widow" film.

As of this writing, there is no assurance yet that "Black Widow" will see the light of the day. However, Marvel tapping Schaeffer to pen the script and Johansson collaborating with her are good signs that it will arrive at some point.