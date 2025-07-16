Home News Supreme Court allows Trump to move ahead with cuts to Department of Education

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to dismantle the United States Department of Education following intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court, which prompted praise from the White House and outcry from the nation’s largest teachers’ union.

The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision Monday reversing a lower court ruling preventing the Trump administration from scaling back the U.S. Department of Education.

The Supreme Court’s decision in favor of the Trump administration comes four months after President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to close the Department of Education and “return authority over education to the states and local communities.”

Trump cheered the Supreme Court ruling as a “Major Victory to Parents and Students across the Country” in a statement posted to Truth Social on Monday. He expressed gratitude that McMahon will now have the opportunity to “begin this very important process.”

According to Trump, “The Federal Government has been running our Education System into the ground, but we are going to turn it all around by giving the Power back to the PEOPLE. America’s students will be the best, brightest, and most Highly Educated anywhere in the world.”

McMahon also praised the ruling in an X post on Monday. “Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies,” she wrote.

“While today’s ruling is a significant win for students and families, it is a shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution,” McMahon added. “The U.S. Department of Education will now deliver on its mandate to restore excellence in American education.”

She continued, “As we return education to the states, this Administration will continue to perform all statutory duties while empowering families and teachers by reducing education bureaucracy.”

The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, condemned the Supreme Court ruling in a statement Monday. The union was among several organizations that challenged the Trump administration’s efforts to abolish the Department of Education.

“Nothing is more important than the success of students. America’s educators and parents won’t be silent as Donald Trump, with the support of the MAGA Supreme Court, strips our students, our families, and our communities of protections and funding that Congress has mandated,” said NEA President Becky Pringle. “Gutting the Department of Education has already harmed students and communities.”

“Today’s ruling withholding relief that the lower courts ordered will only compound the harm,” added Pringle, expressing concern that abolishing the federal government agency will “hurt all students by class sizes soaring, cutting job training and career and technical education programs, making higher education further out of reach, taking away special education services for students with disabilities, and gutting student civil rights protections.”