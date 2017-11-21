Seattle Seahawks Roster, Injury News 2017: Kam Chancellor May Miss the Rest of Season Due to Neck Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, Nov. 9, 2017.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor's season is reportedly in jeopardy.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Chancellor is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a neck injury. ESPN's Josina Anderson has also reported that she has heard the same from a source and she said he will likely join star cornerback Richard Sherman (torn Achilles tendon) on the injured reserve list.

Losing Chancellor will be a huge blow to the team's secondary, but it seems the Seahawks are still evaluating the injury and they are not ready to rule him out for the rest of the year.

"We're still looking at what our options are, and we'll continue to do that and evaluate what's going on," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Saturday, via the team's official website.

"We're working very closely with him on that ... We'll just wait and see. We're working through it and we've met on it, we're hanging together and just trying to talk our way through it and not have to do anything any faster than we have to. We'll just wait and see," he added.

Chancellor sustained the neck injury in the Seahawks' 22–16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9, and he had to be carted to the locker room following the game after he was evaluated in the medical tent.

The four-time Pro Bowler didn't practice last week and did not suit up in Monday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chancellor has recorded 49 tackles and one forced fumble for the Seahawks this season. He signed a three-year, $36-million contract extension with $25 million guaranteed in August.

Fifth-year safety Bradley McDougal should see a significant uptick in playing time with Chancellor on the shelf. He played at free safety while Earl Thomas was sidelined with a hamstring injury.