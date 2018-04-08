Second 'Pokemon' Game Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Reuters/Toru Hanai Featured in the image is the Nintendo Switch

It looks like the main "Pokemon" entry coming to the Nintendo Switch that everyone is talking at the moment is not the only game from the franchise that is headed to the console.

Nintendo recently trademarked the name "Poksucu," which, as per Game Rant, is used to refer to "Pokemon Scramble," which is how the game "Pokemon Rumble" is referred to in Japan.

For those who do not know, "Pokemon Rumble" is a spinoff beat 'em up series that debuted on the WiiWare back in 2009. It was followed up by "Pokemon Rumble Blast" two years later on the Nintendo 3DS.

Come 2013, another game titled "Pokemon Rumble U" was released on the Wii U. Its successor, "Pokemon Rumble World" initially launched on the 3DS in Japan in 2015 before it hit the rest of the world the following year, is the most recent title in the series.

The recent trademark move by Nintendo seems to suggest that they are nowhere near done with the "Pokemon Rumble" series just yet and that they are bringing it to the Nintendo Switch as well.

In "Pokemon Rumble World," players get to travel to 18 different areas that house over 80 stages on a hot-air balloon to battle and collect more than 700 Toy Pokemon.

"The more Toy Pokemon you collect, the more ways you have to defeat Toy Pokemon you're facing," the official description for the game reads.

Each Toy Pokemon are categorized by type, which comes with their own set of strengths and weaknesses that players can use to their advantage to defeat enemies. Of course, it would not be "Pokemon" without rare types running wild. The game has Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre among many others.

Nintendo A screenshot from "Pokemon Rumble World"

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the trademark filing seems to indicate that Nintendo has a lot of Pokemon-related plans up their sleeves for the Nintendo Switch than fans expected.

Making this game more likely to see the light of day is the timing. If the company was following a two to three-year gap between "Pokemon Rumble" games, which has been the case so far, it is high time for a new iteration to come along.

With regards to the main "Pokemon" role-playing game expected to hit the Nintendo Switch, a purported screenshot of the game running on the console recently hit the web.

It did not look as good as fans hoped, which led them to believe that it is either fake or that they set their expectation of the Switch title too high.

The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara's statement to Bloomberg last year, about how the Switch makes it possible to make "Pokemon" games that are "deeper and with a higher level of expression," has given fans the impression that the installment coming to the console will be more complex and layered than the titles on handhelds, since the Switch boasts more power and features to take advantage of.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the endless gameplay possibilities that the console could offer in a "Pokemon" game, but the screenshot made it look like Nintendo would not make full advantage of that.