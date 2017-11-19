Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Update: Jelena Ship Sails Again After Pair Spotted Kissing

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

It looks like Jelena has officially risen from the dead — as many fans hoped and even expected.

Only a few weeks ago, the internet was shaken by the news that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber started hanging out again, sparking rumors that they have rekindled their romance.

The two attended church, went biking and grabbed breakfast and dinner together. The two did not show any physical intimacy then, which led to many thinking that they are just rebuilding their friendship.

However, it has been reported that Bieber is trying to win her back and it looks like his efforts are paying off. In brand-new photos shared by TMZ, Gomez was seen planting a kiss on Bieber's lips as he took a quick break during a hockey game.

The "Bad Liar" singer was there to cheer him on although this is not the first time she attended Bieber's weekly hockey games since they started reconnecting.

According to a source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the two have indeed reached a new level in their rekindled relationship and are now "exclusive":

They're really happy and enjoying this time together. They've both grown a lot over the years and are excited to have reconnected. They are together all the time. They're so happy and having so much fun together.

The kissy moment takes place not long after reports emerged that the "Bad Liar" singer's ex-boyfriend The Weeknd is once again spending time with ex Bella Hadid.

It also comes at a time Gomez unfollowed him on Instagram — which is apparently now considered as an indication that ex-lovers are moving past whatever they shared together after a split — despite the latter liking one of The Weeknd's recent posts in the middle of the Jelena storm that formed after she and Bieber were spotted together.

The "Love Yourself" singer reportedly reached out to Gomez after learning that she had kidney transplant and is doing everything to gain her trust back.