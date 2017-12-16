'Sengoku Night Blood' Episode 11 Spoilers: Did Nobunaga Put Hideyoshi's People in Danger?

Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

The yakuma are closing in and they seem to become stronger at every turn on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood."

Hideyoshi, like his archrival Nobunaga, has one goal; that is, to unify their land following the disappearance of the Himemiko and the subsequent reappearance of the yakuma. They even used to be on the same side of this single cause. But their differing approach to protecting their people has ultimately caused a rift between them.

While Hideyoshi can be straightforward about his will to protect his people and comrades, Nobunaga is the kind of ruler who is willing to accept damage to his reputation, if it meant getting his will done fast enough to save the villagers.

As it turned out, the order that Nobunaga gave for Hideyoshi to seize the lands in the past was for the people to be able to evacuate quickly enough to escape an oncoming yakuma attack. Hideyoshi, for his part, only viewed this as a show of mercilessness from his former ally.

Moreover, Hideyoshi's attempt to protect Nobunaga from the traitorous Mitsuhide served as the final blow that ultimately broke Hideyoshi and Nobunaga's partnership.

And now that Nobunaga's true colors and deep concern for the land of Shinga have been revealed, could this eventually lead to their reconciliation, if only to keep their land safe from an oncoming yakuma assault?

It seems that they may be getting closer to unraveling the answers behind the mysterious disappearance of Himemiko and the sudden rise in numbers of the villainous yakuma that came at its heels.

But is Nobunaga's refusal to lend a hand to Nobunaga's fight against the yakuma absolute, or has Nobunaga seen through Hideyoshi's true feelings, and knows, to some degree, that his former partner will come to his aid in the end? Could this be the reason why he has just let Hideyoshi take Yuzuki back?

Then again, if the yakuma are attracted to wherever Yuzuki is, does Nobunaga intend to use the girl as bait to draw the enemies out, and has thus put Hideyoshi's village in grave danger in order to achieve his goal?

