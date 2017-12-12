'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Ian Tests Fiona's Patience, Frank Finds a Job in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime) Promotional image for "Shameless."

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is forced to deal with a huge mess in the upcoming episode of "Shameless" season 8.

Titled "Occupy Fiona," next week's episode will see the conflict between two Gallaghers continue to intensify. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) tests Fiona's patience by coming up with an "Occupy Fiona" movement. He even brings a group of homeless people to camp outside Fiona's building.

Meanwhile, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) finds it difficult to convince Professor Youens (Alan Rosenberg) to accompany him for his driving under influence (DUI) trial. Determined to find a new source of income, Frank (William H. Macy) embarks on a job hunt. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) meets a new rehab client who might have a plan to help him get his tuition.

The promo opens with Ian throwing a bucket of water at a sleeping Fiona. Ian later shows his sister the camp made by his friends to make a point. Complete with a megaphone and protest signs, Ian organizes a rally in an effort to stop Fiona from her plans.

Elsewhere, Frank appears to be having his first job interview, but it looks like he is demanding a high salary from the employer. Another scene shows Lip worried about Youens because he is still not in their meeting place. He later discovers the professor passed out in his home with an empty bottle of liquor beside him.

Fiona and Ian's latest battle started earlier this season. They are currently competing for the same abandoned church for their own different reasons. Fiona wants to clean up the neighborhood to attract more prospective renters for her building.

However, when she found out that a shelter is looking to rent an abandoned church nearby, she tried to stop them. She was not aware that Ian was the one leading the charge for the said shelter to move in to the abandoned establishment.

"Shameless" season 8 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.