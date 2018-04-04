'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Ian's Bipolar Disorder to Worsen

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Ian's (Cameron Monaghan) bipolar disorder will not help him get out of prison faster in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Nancy Pimental has made clear that what happened to Ian in the last installment's finale was mostly due to his illness. The kid's cocky personality, while he was being dragged by the police, was uncharacteristic.

Ian changed from being the calm savior of the church of Gay Jesus to someone prideful and cruel. The EP reminded the viewers that the character's bipolar disorder is there to stay. Once in a while, it will manifest in Ian's actions.

"The thing to remember with Ian is that at the end of the day he has bipolar disorder. That should always be in people's minds. So is this just his personality and him expressing himself and trying to figure out who he is and stumbling through life or is this the bipolar, mania, and depression surfacing? That's something we're always wanting to keep alive and make sure people remember. Like, who's running the show?" the EP said.

The police certainly did not like Ian's aggression when he was arrested. He will likely be treated harshly in prison for his actions. Even if Ian reverts to his normal personality, his guards will think that he is just acting. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and the others will have to think of a way to get their brother out of jail soon before more complications arise.

Meanwhile, the showrunner also spoke about what happened to Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter), Veronica (Shanola Hampton) and Kevin (Steve Howey). According to her, Svetlana's exit was expected because the show needed to emphasize that it would always be Kev and Vee until the end. Goreshter's character met a rich old man and married him with the couple's help in the last finale.

"For me, Kevin is my favorite character to write for, because I can just hear his voice, rhythm, and cadence. I feel like I can write funny things for him and then he just makes them even funnier. Secondly, we just love V and Kevin together. Yes, the Svetlana part has been great, but ultimately, they're the good role model couple that can survive anything and I think we always want to go back to them as that," Pimental explained.

Season 9 is also expected to feature how Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is faring with his new responsibility as the father of Xan (Scarlet Spencer). He made the unexpected decision to take on Eddie's (Levy Tran) abandoned niece.

Lip chose the kid over Sierra (Ruby Modine), who wanted to get back with him. It was a surprising turn of events since the moment they met, Lip always put Sierra first over everything. The EP explained that although Lip still loves the lady, he wants to fix his life first, once and for all. Being a father is something that will help him become the man he has always wanted to be.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in fall or in early 2019.