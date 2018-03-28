'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Lip Labors to Be a Good Father to Xan

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will try his best to be a good father to Xan (Scarlet Spencer) in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

In the previous installment, viewers were surprised when Lip decided to break up with Sierra (Ruby Modine) for good. He even did the unthinkable when he took on Eddie's (Levy Tran) abandoned niece. While Lip has demonstrated bouts of maturity in the series, he never really succeeded in changing his life for the better. He has always succumbed to the lure of alcohol. That is why many were shocked when he chose to become a surrogate father.

Executive producer Nancy Pimental told Entertainment Weekly that this Lip is not the old, good-for-nothing Gallagher boy the fans have come to know.

"I think part of what these kids — and they're not kids anymore — they can look back and see how their childhood affected how they are now, so if they can intervene with somebody to help change that kid's course of direction and trajectory. And each of them are in a different place with that," the EP explained.

Adopting Xan is not the only surprising thing that Lip did in season 8. When he said no to Sierra, she thought he was joking.

Sierra's reaction was understandable. From the moment they met, Lip has been smitten with her. He stayed even when her ex-partner came and threatened them.

Pimental said that Lip is currently at the stage where he thinks romance could wait. While he wants to have a family of his own, he knows that he is a long way from becoming a good provider. He loves Sierra enough not to drag her into something they will end up regretting in the future.

"And he's just working on his sobriety and wanting to make different choices. He does want to have a family and settle down and he would like to do it with somebody where... we all have baggage, but where the baggage isn't such a moving target all the time," the showrunner said.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter) will no longer appear in the new season. Goreshter has officially exited the series. This means that Veronica (Shanola Hampton) and Kevin (Steve Howey) will no longer worry about her meddling in their life. In the last installment, the couple arranged for Svetlana to meet a rich old man. Their hopes were high that the two would end up getting married. Svetlana did not disappoint. She ran away with her old man and never looked back. To say that Kev and Vee were ecstatic is an understatement.

Another happy couple in the show are Fiona and her hunky man. Ford (Richard Flood) made waves with the fans when he turned out to be a good match for the brunette. Although the two have yet to make their relationship official, it is impossible to notice the twinkle in Fiona's eyes whenever she is with her beau.

Ford is like a breath of fresh air to her. Unlike the men she dated in the past, Ford is headstrong and independent. She never has to worry if he is just using her for money.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in fall or in early 2019.