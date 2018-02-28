'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Will Svetlana Return For Kev And Vee?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter) is out of Veronica (Shanola Hampton) and Kevin's (Steve Howey) life for good in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

In the last installment, Kev and Vee succeeded in marrying off their crazy ex-wife to a rich old man. Hampton told Cosmopolitan that the scheme was necessary to get rid of the character who caused them a lot of pain and inconvenience. Svetlana sealed her fate when she tried to take ownership of the couple's bar. Her attitude towards Vee also did not help. Recently, it was announced that Goreshter would be leaving the series. This means that there is no way Svetlana would bother Kev and Vee again.

"... They wanted to marry her off so that they could get her away from them and be able to keep their bar. There was never going to be a moment where they would ever be what they were the season before, because she stole the bar from them and she made Veronica look stupid and she did things to really hurt Veronica and Kev's family — she took food out of the babies' mouths and made them struggle. So it had to come to an end. ... There was no way to come back from that," Hampton said.

Meanwhile, season 9 is expected to see Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty) going loco and attempting to bring back Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) home where she thinks he belongs. Her young husband escaped the first opportunity he got and returned to military school. Kassidi did not want him to continue his education, hoping that marriage with her would change him. Carl, however, loves military school and would not be dissuaded from returning. It will not come as a surprise if Kassidi just arrives in school and drags him back home.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in the Fall or early 2019.