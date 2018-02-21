'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Kassidi Hunts Down Carl in Military School

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Kassidi (Sammi Hanratty) will soon show up in Carl's (Ethan Cutkosky) military school and drag him back home in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

According to spoilers, Kassidi will not waste time hunting down her young husband and forcing him to quit his education. Last finale, Carl succeeded in escaping her clutches and boarded the bus to military school. Prior to this, she did her best to stop him, even going as far as manipulating him to marry her just so she could let him go with a mollified heart. Carl, thinking that Kassidi would not break her promise, did as told. After the wedding, she cuffed him on the bed post and refused to let him go. When he got the opportunity, he left.

Carl enjoys military school. He will be forever thankful to the father of his ex-girlfriend for giving him a chance to attend it. When his scholarship was dropped, he even did weird jobs just to get the money for his tuition. This was where he met his crazy wife. Kassidi was a nutter who told Carl to send a ransom note to her wealthy father. When Carl received the money and urged her to return home, she said no. They fell in love quickly. That was when Kassidi started urging Carl to stay with her and give up military school.

Meanwhile, season 9 is also expected to see Debbie (Emma Kenney) sharing custody of her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek (Damien Diaz). He appeared last installment, claiming he wanted to be part of Franny's life. Executive producer Nancy Pimental said that Debbie would be mature enough to recognize that she needed help.

"I think yes. That's probably the direction we're going to go. We wanted to show Debbie having some change, and growing up and realizing she needs to put what's best for Franny in the foreground, and not necessarily hold a grudge. I think she's matured somewhat. She's worked hard this season, and certainly had some bumps and bruises, to say the least, but she's worked hard at providing for Franny, in her own way," the EP said.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in the Fall or early 2019.