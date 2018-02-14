'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Debbie Considers Shared Custody with Ex-Boyfriend

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Debbie (Emma Kenney) will do the right thing for her daughter Franny in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Nancy Pimental spoke about the possibility of Debbie sharing child custody with her ex-boyfriend Derek (Damien Diaz). He appeared last installment, wanting to reconnect with his daughter. At first, Debbie was firm that she did not need any help from Derek. He left them and lived with his grandmother in Florida when they needed him the most. At the end of the series, though, she was starting to consider his offer.

Being a single parent for Franny was difficult for Debbie. She did not have a stable job and if not for her sister's help, she would have given up a long time ago. According to Pimental, Debbie would be deciding on the matter soon enough. Since she has become more mature, viewers could expect her to make wiser decisions in the future, especially when it comes to her daughter.

"I think yes. That's probably the direction we're going to go. We wanted to show Debbie having some change, and growing up and realizing she needs to put what's best for Franny in the foreground, and not necessarily hold a grudge. I think she's matured somewhat. She's worked hard this season, and certainly had some bumps and bruises, to say the least, but she's worked hard at providing for Franny, in her own way," the EP said.

Meanwhile, season 9 will also see if Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) new man is indeed a keeper. Ford (Richard Flood) left many fans swooning with his no non-sense attitude. He seems to be the perfect pair for Fiona as he provides balance to her wild and quirky side. Both of them are also not rushing to be in a relationship. Ford is miles different from her former hook ups. He was a graduate of Yale School of Architecture and very independent.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in the Fall or early 2019.