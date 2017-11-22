Shawn Mendes Reveals the One Quality He Is Looking for in a Girl

Reuters/Mark Blinch Canadian singer Shawn Mendes performs at the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, March 15, 2015.

What is Shawn Mendes looking for in a girl?

Apparently, Shawn Mendes is still single despite the rumors going around linking him to model Hailey Baldwin. The singer's own insistence of his availability is definitely great news to those wanting to win his heart, and just recently, Mendes has revealed the one quality that he is looking for in a girl when dating, in an interview with E! News' very own Jason Kennedy at the red carpet event of the 2017 American Music Awards.

"Humor is my number one thing," Shawn Mendes revealed in the brief interview. So, for those who are hoping to win Shawn Mendes' heart, better start practicing those punchlines if you want to have a chance at dating the 19-year-old singer.

While this may seem like a good news to most of his fans, there are also others who are unconvinced that the singer isn't dating Hailey Baldwin. It has been reported that the two had been dating seriously for a few months now and had been spotted sneaking out and trying not to make a scene at certain venues and had even gone on private vacations in Europe.

During the 2017 MTV EMAs, the pair were spotted taking a selfie with Rita Ora and was seen attending a Kings of Leon concert together. The rumored couple started out as friends, and now, they may have finally taken the next step.

But Shawn Mendes isn't willing to spill out anything just yet, given his response at the AMAs. It is possible that he just wants to protect their privacy as much as possible or he is sparing his rumored model-girlfriend from the fan hate she would no doubt receive. It is also possible that the two are just really close friends who like hanging out with each other. The possibilities could be endless unless one of them confirms their relationship.

Meanwhile, Mendes took home Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist award last Sunday night at the 2017 AMAs where he also performed his hit single "There's Nothing Holding Me Back."