'Shazam!' Set Video, Photos Show Zachary Levi in Costume

DC Zachary Levi will play Shazam/Captain Marvel in the upcoming DC film.

The first "Shazam!" set video has been released, showing Zachary Levi in costume for the first time. The new video also offers a glimpse of the character in action as the DC superhero.

The "Shazam!" movie has been in the works for a long time now. In fact, even before the DC Extended Universe debuted, pre-production work on the film had already begun. Although the DCEU landscape may change in the coming years as a result of the disappointing box office performance of "Justice League," fans can expect "Shazam!" to go as planned. As filming for the project goes in full swing, a new set video has arrived, offering fans a better look at what the hero will look like in the film.

Earlier this week, Twitter user Jeremy Lawrence shared a video from the set of "Shazam!." Lawrence took the video from his building, outside of which the production on "Shazam!" was ongoing.

In the video, Levi's character is seen trying to rescue some people who are trapped inside a bus following an accident. While the scene teases that "Shazam!" is going to be as intense and as action-packed as previous films in the DCEU, some fans criticize Shazam's costume for being "too cheesy.

Aside from the set video, a few set photos from "Shazam!" also made their way online this week, showing Levi in costume. It's clear in the photos that while Levi tried to bulk up for his role, his physique is still not enough to give justice to Shazam, who, in the DC comics, is described as being as big as Superman.

The photos show that Levi's costume has been padded to make him look much brawnier while wearing it, but several fans have pointed out that the pads have only made the superhero's costume look even more ridiculous. It remains to be seen if the "Shazam!" team will do some VFD work to make the suit look better on screen.

"Shazam!" hits theaters on April 5, 2019.