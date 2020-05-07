Sight & Sound offers free 'Jesus' encore production after record-breaking viewership

Sight & Sound Theatres stage production of’ "Jesus" is once again returning to the big screen after nearly 3 million people tuned in Easter weekend for its worldwide debut.

On May 13, “Jesus” — which focuses on the people the Son of God came in contact with when He walked the Earth and how He rescued them, from the Apostle Peter to Mary Magdalene — will air on TBN and on the TBN website/app leading up to its release on DVD and digital download on May 15.

“We’re thrilled to share this special encore television broadcast of ‘Jesus’ on TBN,” said Sight & Sound Chief Creative Officer Josh Enck in a statement to The Christian Post. “You may not be able to attend a theatrical event or worship services just yet, but audiences can still witness the greatest rescue story ever told as it comes to life on screen.”

Over a million people have watched the live performance of “Jesus” at Sight & Sound’s theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and the entertainment company had planned to release "Jesus" on the big screen over Easter weekend. However, with movie theaters around the country being shut down due to government lockdowns in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment company opted to offer it for free on TBN.

According to the company, nearly 3 million people tuned in Easter weekend for the worldwide debut.

“Sight and Sound’s ‘Jesus’ show premiered in 2018 and ran for two years, and the way it was produced was so cinematic in nature with the 300-foot wrap-around stage that it adapted perfectly to the screen,” Enck told CP. “When we saw it on the screen as a finished product, we were blown away by it. We’re so passionate about it because this story needs to be out there, told in this fresh new way.”

Katie Miller, corporate communications manager at Sight & Sound, told CP that the production resonates with so many viewers because it takes a "very personal approach to the Jesus story.” The event dramatizes inspirational moments from Jesus’ life, from challenging the Pharisees to healing the sick and hurting.

“We meet so many characters and learn the story of who they were both before and after they encounter Jesus," she said. “After watching the show, so many people came to us and said, ‘That’s my story. That’s how Jesus rescued me.' Act One is about individual rescues from the Bible; Act Two is about our rescue.

"I think that's one of the most inspiring and unexpected things that came out of that show. People saw themselves in the characters and in the way that Jesus was meeting every single person, right where they were at, and bringing to them what they needed to be rescued.”



Sight & Sound has provided biblically-based entertainment for over 22 million people at their Lancaster and Branson, Missouri, performance theaters for more than four decades.

The premiere television broadcast and digital event of “Jesus” follows other Sight & Sound productions that made the journey from stage to screen, including “Noah” in 2019, “Moses” in 2018 and “Jonah” in 2017.

Viewers can watch “Jesus” Wednesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern time and 6 p.m. Pacific time on the TBN. Visit jesusevent.com for more information.

“Jesus” on DVD and digital download will be available to purchase from Sight & Sound at Sight-Sound.com, or from major platforms such as AppleTV and Amazon.