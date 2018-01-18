'Sister, Sister' Reboot Now Under Development

(Photo: Reuters) "Sister, Sister" actresses Tamera Mowry-Housley and her sister Tia Mowry arrive at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

"Sister, Sister" will officially have a reboot.

The hit 90s show, starring twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, will soon make it back to the TV screens. News of the revival was confirmed by Jackee Harry, one of the program's original stars. The actress, now 61, took on the role of a matriarch during the show's original run.

Speaking with Steve Harvey on Tuesday, Harry was asked whether another season of the program may be under development. "Yeah, it's happening. I'm excited," she responded, prompting loud cheers from the studio audience.

Shifting the conversation to the series' two main leads, Harry went on to say, "Tia and Tamera, those are my babies. They're my babies too. They won't leave me alone. I can't get rid of none of these women. None of them."

Reports note that Harry is not the first cast member to speak about the show's potential reboot. Back in July, Tamera had an interview with PEOPLE and she confirmed that they are in the process of developing the reboot. She mentioned they had been "meeting with producers" to make sure everything goes well.

Tia and Tamera have been making efforts to relaunch their famed series, which originally ran from 1994 until 1999, for quite some time now. Speaking with Us Weekly, Tia recently mentioned that she is hoping the new series will focus on where she and her sister are in their lives right now: as full-time moms.

Tia is currently expecting her second child with husband Cory Hardrick, while Tamara is a mom of two kids.

"Sister, Sister" joins the long list of reboots that are now in production. The long list of highly anticipated TV revivals include "Heathers," "Miami Vice," "Charmed," "Roswell," "Roseanne," "The Munsters" and more.

A release date for the "Sister, Sister" has yet to be announced.