'Sister Wives' News: Meri and Kody Brown Celebrate Wedding Anniversary Despite Marital Issues

After all the issues between them, love still seemed to be in the air for "Sister Wives" stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The couple, who filed for divorce in 2014, seemed to have worked out the marital issues that they had to deal with as seen in the last season of their hit reality show on TLC when they decided to celebrate the 28th year of being together.

Meri shared their celebration by posting a photo on her Instagram account and added the caption, "Kody flew out to Chicago on my last day of #LuLaRoe leadership so we could spend our anniversary together yesterday. How sweet was that?! ♡♡♡ 28 years and still here!"

Things were not always smooth sailing for the couple since Kody divorced his first and only legal wife so that he can legally marry his fourth wife Robyn in December 2014 and adopt her three children from her previous relationship.

During the highly emotional Tell-All episode for "Sister Wives" season 12, Kody admitted that their relationship took a plunge when Meri was involved in a catfishing scandal back in 2015. The patriarch of the polygamous Brown family also confessed that Meri "purport to be his wife but we don't cohabitate." This means that they are no longer consummating their marriage.

This seemed to upset the 47-year-old mother of one. "Part of me was like, 'Wait, we don't need to share every little bit of information about our lives.' But at the same time, it's time to start being real and honest," she stated during the tell-all interview as reported by InTouch Weekly.

While Meri did not specify if she still wants to have a more intimate relationship with the father of her only child Mariah, she mentioned that she is still hoping to fix things between them.

"I think I want more of a relationship with him than we're having right now," Meri stated. She also said what she is expecting from her spiritual husband to mend their relationship. "Two parties [need to] want to work toward it, I think it's a lot of work," she said.

Meri's fellow sister wives also opened up about the breakdown of her relationship with the Brown family patriarch. According to Robyn, the strain in the relationship is hurting the entire family.

"It's not fun and it's hard to know what to do with it. I mean, we love Meri, we love Kody. We have to be Switzerland constantly, and we hate to see him in this place, and it's stressful for our family," Kody's new legal wife said.

Christine and Janelle, Kody's two other spiritual wives, also mentioned that they are highly affected by the breaking down of the couple's relationship, but they do not want to take a side since they love them both. "There's broken hearts on both sides," Christine, Kody's third wife stated during that time.

Now that Kody went out of his way to be with Meri for their wedding anniversary, it seems that all is finally well between the two.