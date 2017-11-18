SNES Classic News: Lack Of Availability Not An Issue As SNES Classic Outsells PS4 and Xbox One

FacebookNintendo Promotional image for the SNES Classic Edition

Walmart's limited SNES Classic stock was quickly depleted as gamers hungry for some nostalgia every unit they can find. However, despite the obvious lack of availability, the classic console once again outsells the PS4 and Xbox One.

Systems went quickly during the first two sales, and demand for the system remains high which is why it was unsurprising that the final day of Walmart's confirmed allotments of SNES Classic Editions went away faster than expected. Nintendo has already promised to ramp up production for the console, it seems that their output just can't seem to meet the massive demand.

Last Thursday, Nintendo announced that the console took second place in terms of sales for the month of October, with the Nintendo Switch taking first place. This is the second month in a row that the SNES Classic Edition has surpassed both Microsoft's and Sony's flagship consoles in terms of sales.

Between the SNES, the Switch, and the 3DS, Nintendo accounted for a stunning 66 percent of video game hardware sold in the US last month. The company also noted that the US console hardware market broke one million units in October for the first time since 2011.

Massive sales are certainly good news but this is simply the first step in Nintendo's quest for dominance in the video game market. While October was definitely a good month, the big challenge now for Nintendo will be maintaining its momentum this November and December, where it really counts.

Still, massive sales and the rise of Nintendo is nothing to fans if they aren't able to enjoy what it has to offer. There are currently no new announcements when the next shipment of SNES Classic Editions will reach retailers. However, with the holiday season fast approaching, it would be a nice idea to keep a close watch on retailers as November draws to a close.