Sony Xperia XZ Pro Flagship to Sport 4K OLED Display?

(Photo: Sony) A promotional image for Sony Xperia XA2.

There are rumors going around that Sony is working on a flagship or two with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. A new report seems to point to that rumored feature again.

A couple of days ago, a recent recruitment exercise document by Sony for a Display Engineer has been leaked online. One of the job descriptions makes mention of "drive display and OLED integration to mobile phone products."

Now, a new report out of China suggests that one of the flagships in question is the Sony Xperia XZ Pro, which will reportedly come with a 5.7-inch OLED display that will boast 4K resolution.

The 4K OLED display should look good on a bezel-less design, which Sony is expected to use on the new flagships that the company will release this year and the ones that will follow.

While the new design, which is reportedly called Mirai, will feature smaller bezels, Sony is reportedly sticking with the 16:9 aspect ratio instead of the new 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Sony Xperia XZ Pro will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the latest and most powerful from the manufacturer that users can expect to see in majority of the flagships for this year. The Sony flagship will bolster it with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of expandable storage.

The handset will also reportedly come with a dual camera setup on the back, composed of an 18 MP sensor and a 12 MP one. The former will have a pixel size of 1.33 μm while the latter will come with 1.38 μm pixel size. On the front will be a 13 MP selfie snapper.

Keeping the lights on the Sony Xperia XZ Pro is a 3,420 mAh battery and will be shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The 4K OLED-toting Sony flagship will reportedly be made will be made official during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) set to take place at the end of February in Barcelona, Spain.