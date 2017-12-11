'Soul Calibur VI' News: Story, New Gameplay Features Detailed Further

New characters also expected to be included in the sequel

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Sophitia and Mitsurugi square off inside 'Soul Calibur VI'

Arguably the biggest news to come out of the recently concluded The Game Awards was the official announcement of "Soul Calibur VI." And now, more details about the upcoming fighting title have been unveiled.

First off, it was revealed that the new game will take players to 16th century stages.

As GamingBolt noted, this likely means that the next installment of the series will be a prequel instead of a sequel in terms of its story.

Series fans who were not pleased about the direction the narrative took in the most recent installment will likely be happy with this decision by the developers, though more specific details about what story will be told have not been provided at this time.

Along with the new narrative, developers are also set to introduce more characters in the upcoming game.

Series veterans Mitsurugi and Sophitia – the two fighters featured in the announcement trailer – are going to be brought back, and they will be joined by other familiar faces. Characters such as Siegfried and Nightmare will likely be included in the game as well.

Developers also teased that "newcomers" would be included, though they have not shared any more details pertaining to these other members of the roster.

"Soul Calibur VI" will also feature new gameplay mechanics.

One additional feature that developers already talked about is the Reversal Edge system. With this system implemented, players will find it easier to strike a balance between attacking and defending. For defense in particular, the Reversal Edge system will allow players to defend against an attack without having to take a break, and they can launch counterattacks as well.

It sounds like there are other new gameplay features set to be introduced too, though they have not been revealed just yet.

More news about "Soul Calibur VI" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out sometime next year.