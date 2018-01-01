Souten no Ken: Regenesis Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sequel anime series, “Souten no Ken: Re:Genesis (Fist of the Blue Sky Re:Genesis),” based on the manga series written by Hiroyuki Yatsu and illustrated by Hideki Tsuji. It focuses on the namesake and predecessor of Kenshiro Kasumi from the 1980s manga series, “Fist of the North Star,”written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara.

The first promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese action anime series, "Souten no Ken: Re:Genesis (Fist of the Blue Sky Re:Genesis)," which has been slated for release this Spring.

The video, which was released on COMIC ZENON's official YouTube channel, opens with a montage of manga panels that is followed by a title card announcing the 35th anniversary of the Japanese action manga series, "Hokuto no Ken (Fist of the North Star)," that was serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" manga magazine from 1983 to 1988.

YouTube/COMICZENON

"Fist of the Blue Sky" was a manga series written and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara as a prequel series to "Fist of the North Star," for which he also did the illustrations, while Buronson wrote the story. It was serialized in "Weekly Comic Bunch" from 2001 to 2010, and was adapted into a 26-episode anime in 2006.

The upcoming sequel anime, "Fist of the Blue Sky: Re:Genesis) will, in turn, be based on the manga series of the same name written by Hiroyuki Yatsu and illustrated by Hideki Tsuji and is being released in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the original 1980s manga series. It reportedly picks up where the previous series left off and follows the series protagonist, Kenshiro Kasumi, and his fierce rivals as they travel all the way to Indonesia to battle with stronger and more fearsome foes.

The series is being animated by Japanese 3DCG animation studio, Polygon Pictures under the direction of Yoshio Kazumi, with Satoshi Ozaki handling both the series composition and the screenplay, while Kazuma Teshigahara and Hiromi Satou collaborate on the character designs.

Kouichi Yamadera, who provided the voice for Kenshiro Kasumi in the 2006 anime series, will be returning to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

"Fist of the Blue Sky" tells the story of Kenshiro, who is the namesake and predecessor of the main protagonist in "Fist of the North Star." He was the 62nd Grand Master of Hokuto Shinken or God Fist of the North Star and was even known as the King of Death until he went into hiding and disguised himself as an absent-minded professor in Tokyo.

He is forced out of his quiet life by an incident that brings him back to Shanghai to fulfill his destiny.

"Fist of the Blue Sky Re:Genesis" premieres sometime in April 2018 on Tokyo MX.