South Korean K-Pop Singer Steals Spotlight From Melania Trump

When U.S. First Lady Melania Trump paid South Korean middle school students a visit, the teens quickly lost interest in her when they saw Choi Min-ho, a member of K-pop boy band SHINee.

Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich Melania Trump stands with her husband then-Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.

Trump was at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in the country's capital for the "Girls Play 2" initiative. At the said event, she delivered a speech about the importance of giving girls equal access to sports. Although she has come a long way from Slovenian immigrant to First Lady, she still cannot outrank a K-Pop star in terms of popularity.

The First Lady was watching the students play a makeshift game of hockey when one of the girls noticed the K-pop star standing next to Trump. A now viral video of her visit shows how the students burst into screams as soon as they laid eyes on the famous celebrity. Trump merely stood in awe, smiling, as she watched the youth's excitement over Min-ho's visit.

On the other hand, many were impressed with how Trump handled the situation. Netizens took to Twitter to commend her long-lasting smile. The First Lady, who is most often dubbed by the media as robotic Melania, finally got attention for smiling.

"She smiles a lot, speaks well and is so kind to the teenagers," a Twitter user said. "I saw her smiling like that for the first time," another wrote.

Trump's wardrobe also caught people's attention. Upon her arrival, she was seen in a burgundy plum coat dress made by Spanish fashion brand Delpozo. The estimated price of the piece is $4,000.

The event was government-funded in the promotion of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, which will take place in PyeongChang.

The First Lady took care of the Olympic public diplomacy outreach campaign while U.S. President Donald Trump attended the summit with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.