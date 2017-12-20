'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' News, Release Date: Film's 'Seinfeld'-Inspired Working Title Revealed

Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is already in the works, and the film's working title has just been revealed. Last weekend, a new report confirmed that the sequel's working title is "Fall of George," yet another "Seinfeld" reference to the TV series' main character, George Costanza.

The first "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film had the working title "Summer of George," a reference to the popular 1990's television series "Seinfeld." The title was in honor of an episode of the series where George Costanza's summer took off with a severance package from the Yankees to be lazy. The said working title was given by director Jon Watts, whose return to helm the sequel had not been officially confirmed until last week during the Brazil Comic-Con.

As Watts and the rest of the "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" crew gear up to start production in Georgia, Atlanta in June of 2018, fans can expect more details about the project to surface in the coming months. Recently, it has been revealed that the film will be set minutes after the events in the fourth and final "Avengers" film, hinting that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will be able to survive and finish off the "Avengers" trilogy. However, there are speculations that he might be severely injured by the time "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" opens, as the international trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" show him being beaten down by Thanos (Josh Brolin).

There are also speculations that "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" will finally introduce Gwen Stacy, the web slinger's love interest in the Marvel comics. Rumor has it that in the film, Gwen will be reimagined as a foreign exchange student from a European country.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" will mark the beginning of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with "Guardians of the Galaxy 3." The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.