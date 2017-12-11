Marvel Shown is the cover of the "Spider-Man" comic book featuring Miles Morales as the web-squirting superhero.

The first ever trailer for the animated Spider-Man movie has finally arrived, and it has revealed the movie will feature Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker.

While it was initially thought that the movie would be titled "Animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Christopher Miller, producer of the movie along with Phil Lord, revealed on Twitter that it will simply be titled "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." And, at the just-concluded Brazil Comic-Con, the first ever trailer of the animated movie was released, revealing that its version of the web-squirting superhero will be Miles Morales, and not the usual Peter Parker.

The trailer of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" opens with a scene featuring the buildings of New York. The scene then shifts to the New York subway where a hooded figure is featured waiting for a ride. The next scene in the trailer follows the hooded figure walking in the snow as he heads to the cemetery, specifically visiting the grave of Peter Parker.

The succeeding scenes reveal that the hooded figure is no less than Spider-Man, featuring him in several action scenes. Finally, as he rests at a top of a building, he unmasks himself, revealing that he is the colored version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

To the uninitiated, Miles Morales was first introduced as another version of Spider-Man in 2011. Just like the more famous Peter Parker, Miles Morales was bitten by a radioactive spider, too. He became the new web-squirting superhero when Peter Parker died in the hands of Green Goblin.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is not expected to hit the theaters earlier than December next year, but it is now suspected that the movie will be more of an action-comedy, just like the live-action MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie released last summer, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which was top-billed by Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is slated to hit the theaters on Dec. 21, 2018, directly competing with Jason Momoa's standalone "Aquaman" movie.