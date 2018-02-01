'Spider-Man' PS4 Release Date Leaked By Retailer

PlayStation official website Promotional picture for "Spider-Man" on PlayStation 4.

The release date for the upcoming "Spider-Man" game for the PlayStation 4 may have just been leaked by one its retailers. Online retailer Cool Shop appears to have accidentally posted the launch details of Insomniac's upcoming game on its website prior to the studio coming up with an official announcement.

While the release has yet to be confirmed, the Sweden-based retailer has a track record of successfully listed games prior to release date announcements in the past. The date is much more specific than the average placeholder and also lands on a Friday which is when Sony releases most of their bigger titles. Still, the leak should be taken with a grain of salt.

Currently verified information says that the "Spider-Man" will be coming out at some point in 2018. It will join the list of other upcoming PS4 heavyweights such as "God of War," "Detroit: Become Human," and "Days Gone."

Obviously, Sony won't be releasing all its upcoming titles in one fell swoop so there is a chance that the web-slinger will arrive in the back half of 2018. Still, it would be nice for either Sony or Insomniac to give an official word soon.

The game was originally announced at last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo as a centerpiece to Sony's press conference. The game featured intricately detailed graphics, running at a smooth click, and showing off the platforming chops that Insomniac is known for.

The game will likely run at 30 frames per second which seems to be a letdown considering its eye-watering graphics. However, the E3 demo of "Spider-Man" was only a partial product and the finished game could have improved drastically since then.

Whatever the case, fans will get to see it in action this September if Cool Shop's leak proves to be correct. Until then, fans can only wait for new details to come out from either Sony or Insomniac.