'Spiritpact' Season 2 Air Date, Latest News: Tanmoku's Backstory to Be Revealed

Spiritpact Season 2 Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Chinese animated series, “Spiritpact,” which is being dubbed in Japanese and is scheduled to be released in February 2018.

The official website for the second season of the Chinese action anime series, "Spiritipact," has released new information about the upcoming installments' characters and story, along with a new key visual art.

The 12-episode anime series, officially titled "Spiritpact –Yomi no Chigiri– (Spiritpact –Bond of the Underworld–)," is the Japanese-dubbed version of the second season of the original Chinese animated series produced by Haoliners and directed by Li Haoling. It is based on a popular Chinese comic, "Ling Qi," written and illustrated by Pingzi and published on Tencent, which is considered to be one of the biggest internet pages in Asia.

As of this month, Tencent has already published more than 250 chapters of the original comic series.

The first season of Haoliners' anime adaptation hit well with its female audience in China. It gained the same success when it was later dubbed by popular Japanese voice actors and released in Japan.

The series is set in a world wherein priests, known as Youmeshi, have been given spiritual powers and tasked to keep the balance between heaven and earth at the expense of their own life power.

Tanmoku Ki is the 13th Youmeshi and is the head of the most powerful exorcist family in the land and is the descendant of Tanmoku Rakugetsu. Circumstances eventually led him to You Keika, who is the heir of an old and famous exorcist and is also known as the Most Powerful Spirit Shadow. Their bond has thus gradually deepened in the course of their interactions.

The second season will reportedly feature the past story of Tanmoku that was not shown in the series' first season, which will subsequently lead to more new stories.

Yuichi iguchi will be providing the voice of You, while Shunsuke Takeuchi will still be doing the voice of Tanmoku. Other cast members include Takuya Sato, Rumi Okubo, Hitomi Nabatame, Takahiro Miyake, Noriaki Sugiyama, and Yuki Sorami

"Spiritpact" season 2 premieres on Saturday, Feb. 24, on Tokyo MX.